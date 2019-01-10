Lady Knights open 2019 with thriller in Slayton

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Slayton last Thursday to play the MCC Rebels in non-conference basketball action. In a game that went to the wire the home team Rebels came away with a thrilling 71 to 69 win.

The Lady Knights start­ed the game on a bas­ket by Kalleigh Carr plus two buckets from Brooke Thomsen to have a 6-0 lead. However, the Reb­els would score the next nine points to grab their first lead of the game. Carr would hit a 3-pointer and Haley Muenchow would get her first basket of the game to make the score 19-16 for the Knights at the halfway mark of the first half.

