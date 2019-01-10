Lady Knights open 2019 with thriller in Slayton
January 10, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to Slayton last Thursday to play the MCC Rebels in non-conference basketball action. In a game that went to the wire the home team Rebels came away with a thrilling 71 to 69 win.
The Lady Knights started the game on a basket by Kalleigh Carr plus two buckets from Brooke Thomsen to have a 6-0 lead. However, the Rebels would score the next nine points to grab their first lead of the game. Carr would hit a 3-pointer and Haley Muenchow would get her first basket of the game to make the score 19-16 for the Knights at the halfway mark of the first half.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.