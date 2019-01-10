McGill to speak next week at TGC



Pat McGill, as a Miss South Dakota candidate in the 1960s.

By Mark Wilmes

Former Tyler resident and area middle school teacher Pat McGill will return to Tyler to present “Thriving IS…Living Rural with Gratitude, Grit, Grace and Active Hope” at the Tyler Area Community Club Winter Wonderland annual meeting on Jan. 17 at the Tyler Golf Club. McGill’s program will be interactive, an opportunity to what Pat calls FREE THINK and sharing about our gratitude for what Tyler is and the grit and grace along with active hope that can help us thrive, not just survive…

