RTR basketball teams sweep CMCS with nice crowd watching



Jack Kerr saves the ball from going out of bounds during Friday’s win over Central Minnesota Christian.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls and boys both used tough defense last Friday in Tyler to beat the CMCS Bluejays. The RTR girls won their game by a score of 65-45 while the Knight boys used a strong second half to win their game by a score of 60-46.

The Muenchow sisters, Maddy and Haley, led the RTR girls to a quick start as they would combine for eight points as the team led by a score of 17-6. Kal­leigh Carr would then hit a bomb to make the score 20-9. The score at the nine-minute mark of the first half was 20-13…

The Knight boys saw the Bluejays with the early lead as 3-pointers by the visitors got them ahead early. Finally, 3-point plays by both Cooper and Cart­er Hansen plus a bomb by Payton Hess put the Knights on top by a score of 17-10. Carter Hansen would record two more baskets as the team had an advantage of six points at the halfway mark of the first half…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Brooke Thomsen drains a free throw during last week’s win over CMCS.