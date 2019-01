RTR Snow Week royalty, from left— Collin Wells, Jared Christensen, Emily Kern, Emily Vos, Emmala Gunnare, Gabrielle Krall, Jackson Kerr and Brett Kelley.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR Snow Week has been set for Jan. 14-19. Coronation of Snow Week royalty will take place during the girls’ basketball game vs. Lac Qui Parle Valley on Jan. 15…

