Woodstock Communications to bring internet options to Tyler



City Administrator Robert Wolfington (left) swearing in new members of the Tyler City Council on Monday evening, Mayor Joan Jagt and Councilpersons Cricket Raschke and Tim Sanderson.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting began with the swear­ing in of Mayor Joan Jagt and Councilpersons Cricket Raschke and Tim Sanderson. Jagt opened her first meeting by stating that meetings going forward would start with the Pledge of Alle­giance and a roll call to deter­mine who is present. She also said the budget will be analyzed every other month to determine where finances for the year stand. In addition, she asked that the City of Tyler website include phone numbers for each of the council members to make it easier for constituents to con­tact them…

