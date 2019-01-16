Hole-in-the-Mountain Park among recommended recipients for grant dollars

By Mark Wilmes

The Greater Minne­sota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has announced grant recom­mendations for the FY20 funding cycle. Vince Rob­inson of Lincoln County Enterprise Development Corp (LCEDC) said they have been working with the Lincoln County Parks Department and the Coun­ty Commissioners to apply for grant funds to update the Hole-in-the-Mountain (HITM) Park 20-year re­source plan.

“It appears that the fund­ing we have requested will be forthcoming; assuming the legislature again ac­cepts the recommendation of the Greater MN Region­al Parks and Trails Com­mission,” Robinson said. “This funding will help us to survey park users and regional community mem­bers about their usage of current HITM park ameni­ties and their interest in additional amenities.”

