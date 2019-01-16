Hole-in-the-Mountain Park among recommended recipients for grant dollars
January 16, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has announced grant recommendations for the FY20 funding cycle. Vince Robinson of Lincoln County Enterprise Development Corp (LCEDC) said they have been working with the Lincoln County Parks Department and the County Commissioners to apply for grant funds to update the Hole-in-the-Mountain (HITM) Park 20-year resource plan.
“It appears that the funding we have requested will be forthcoming; assuming the legislature again accepts the recommendation of the Greater MN Regional Parks and Trails Commission,” Robinson said. “This funding will help us to survey park users and regional community members about their usage of current HITM park amenities and their interest in additional amenities.”
