Informational meeting for district voters scheduled for Jan. 24



A view of the RTR High School Campus. The red outline shows the footprint of the proposed new building. With the exception of the 1903 building, areas west of the outline would be used for classrooms for two years while construction is going on. It will then be razed and a parking lot will be installed.



By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



On Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. the RTR School Board will host an informational meeting for district voters at the high school gymnasium in Tyler. There will be a detailed presentation of the RTR bond tax impact, as well as information on the proposed project. Presenting and answering questions at this meeting will be professionals from CO-OP Architecture on design; R.A. Morton, construction manager on costs of project; Springsted Financial on bond tax impact; and RTR School Administration on election details. The meeting will have stations set up for each separate entity. The meeting will run for approximately three hours, if needed.

The building plan has changed from the original in that it will no longer be a two-phase project…

