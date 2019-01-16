KC Council free throw championships sees 12 winners



Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest winners— from left to right in front are Lane Wichmann, Kyah Christianson, Ramsey Carr, Makayla Hesse, Tyler Wichmann and Cassandra Reese; in back are Blake Christianson, Avely Schreurs, Aiden Wichmann, Ally Nelson, Hayden Gravely and Lexi Schreurs.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The council division of the Knights of Columbus held their first round of free throw shooting in Russell last Friday. There were 42 girls and boys total ranging in age from nine years old to 14 years old. All of the shooters shot 15 consecutive free throws in this round of competition.

Kyah Christianson made nine free throws to win the bracket for the nine-year-old girls. Ellie Dyb­dahl made five tosses to finish second. Lane Wich­mann was the only boy in the division for the boys of age nine. He would sink four free throws to move on in this age group.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.