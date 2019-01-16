Lady Knights gain 54 to 46 victory over Blackjacks
January 16, 2019
Shawna Thomsen puts up a shot in the lane against Dawson-Boyd.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The girls of RTR saw their overall record rise to 6-5 and their conference mark go to 5-2 as they would defeat the Dawson- Boyd Blackjacks last Tuesday. Because of the low number out for the sport for the Jacks, the varsity game was the only action on the RTR court on this night.
Both teams had trouble finding the bottom of the net in the first half as the score at intermission was 20-17 for the Lady Knights…
