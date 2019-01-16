Middle school basketball team play some hoops in 2019
January 16, 2019
Rylee Serreyn, attempting a free throw in a middle school game against Canby.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The middle school girls continued their fine season as they played the Canby Lancer girls last Thursday in Russell. Ashlynn Wabeke, former RTR sharpshooting 3-point shooter, is the seventh grade coach and Steve Hesse is managing the eight grade squad. Both of these squads looked under complete control with their play against Canby.
The seventh grade won their game by a score of 36-16 after having an advantage of 20-10 at intermission…
The middle school boys continued their fine play with both the seventh and eighth grades winning their games over the Pipestone Area Arrows last Monday. The seventh grade won their game by a score of 33-25 while the eighth grade won by a score of 44-27…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |