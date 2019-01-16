Redhawk gymnasts soar
January 16, 2019
Brynn Peterson competes on the balance beam for the Redhawk Gymnastics Team in their victory over the Marshall Tigers. Peterson was the JV All-Around Champion with a personal best 29.35. She also won the uneven bars (6.95), floor exercise (7.8), and was second on the balance beam with a score of 6.8.
By Redhawks
Sportswriters
The Redhawk Gymnastics Team reached new heights in their win against Marshall on Jan. 11. The Redhawks put together a season-high score of 138.65 to defeat the Tigers (131.5).
The night started out with a school record for the Redhawks on the vault. The gymnasts tallied 35.95 surpassing the previous school record by one tenth of a point…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.