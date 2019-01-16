Redhawk gymnasts soar



Brynn Peterson competes on the balance beam for the Redhawk Gymnastics Team in their victory over the Marshall Tigers. Peterson was the JV All-Around Champion with a personal best 29.35. She also won the uneven bars (6.95), floor exercise (7.8), and was second on the balance beam with a score of 6.8.

By Redhawks

Sportswriters

The Redhawk Gym­nastics Team reached new heights in their win against Marshall on Jan. 11. The Redhawks put to­gether a season-high score of 138.65 to defeat the Ti­gers (131.5).

The night started out with a school record for the Redhawks on the vault. The gymnasts tal­lied 35.95 surpassing the previous school record by one tenth of a point…

