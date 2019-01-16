RTR defeats Blackjacks 74-72



Cooper Hansen with Coach Ted Kern after he scored his 1,000th career point last week in Dawson.

Cooper Hansen reaches 1,000 points

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights and the Dawson-Boyd Black­jacks played one enter­taining game last Tuesday in Dawson. The Knights, coming from behind, won the Camden Conference matchup by a score of 74- 72. Cooper Hansen had a major part in the victory, scoring 28 points in the contest, including the first seven points that allowed him to reach the magical 1,000-point club for his high school career.

The game started with both teams red hot as it looked like the teams were trying to score at least 100 points for the game. The score after nine minutes of play was 23-21 for the Knights as Carter Hansen had 10 points and Payton Hess had six points on two bombs…

