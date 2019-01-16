School Board hears of new RTR Educational Foundation



Tyler Mayor Joan Jagt spoke at last week’s meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Superintendent Dave Marlette announced that the RTR Educational Foundation has been formed and is currently “up and running” and taking donations.

“This foundation is run through the Southwest Initiative Foundation (SWIF) out of Hutchinson,” Marlette told the board. “This foundation is not controlled by or run by the RTR ISD #2902 School Board, but instead by a separate foundation advisory board of between 3-12 local stakeholders. This foundation business does not run through the school district books and is not part of our audit. The foundation is a 501(c)3, to be tax exempt under the Internal Revenue Code. Any prospective donor can contact the RTR School District on how to donate to the foundation. All donations are tax deductible.”

