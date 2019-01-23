Investigation underway into the deaths of two teenagers
January 23, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
Tragedy struck the area early Saturday morning as two teenagers were found dead in rural Arco. The following statement was released late Monday afternoon:
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men found deceased early on Saturday, Jan. 19, in Arco.
