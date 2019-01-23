Knights raise winning streak to six games with 57-49 win

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys and the TMB Panthers both came into the basketball game last Monday with 9-3 re­cords. Both crowds were ready for some real ac­tion in Tracy as the game tipped off.

The Panthers struck first with a basket, but a Carter Hansen basket tied the game. Brett Kelley would nail a bomb to put the Knights up, which they would keep through the first nine minutes of play. It was 14-13 for the visit­ing Knights…

