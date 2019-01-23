Lady Knights suffer loss to ranked Eagle squad
January 23, 2019
Brooke Thomsen works the ball around a pair of Lac qui Parle Valley defenders last week.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights entertained the LQPV Eagles in Tyler last Tuesday during Snow Week for the high school. A nice crowd was on hand as the Lady Knights welcomed the state-ranked Eagles. However, the Lady Knights did the same thing as the weather was doing on this evening. The weather was getting colder outside and the Lady Knights’ shooting also was getting colder as the game went along. The final score read 51-35.
