Lake Benton Opera House to receive an interior face-lift

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



As the Broadway musical’s title states, “Times, They Are a-Changin’” at the Lake Benton Opera House. The interior of the local landmark is in the process of receiving a facelift, with new wall colors, stage curtains and rigging.

Ervin Gebhart and Milo Downs, both of Gebhart Painting of Elkton, South Dakota, have been covering the familiar bright pink with more subtle grays. According to board member Mark Wilmes, the interior was last painted in the mid-1990s…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.