Lake Benton Opera House to receive an interior face-lift
January 23, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
As the Broadway musical’s title states, “Times, They Are a-Changin’” at the Lake Benton Opera House. The interior of the local landmark is in the process of receiving a facelift, with new wall colors, stage curtains and rigging.
Ervin Gebhart and Milo Downs, both of Gebhart Painting of Elkton, South Dakota, have been covering the familiar bright pink with more subtle grays. According to board member Mark Wilmes, the interior was last painted in the mid-1990s…
