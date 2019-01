The RTR 5th grade boys took first place over the weekend in a tournament at Hills-Beaver Creek. Pictured left to right in front are Jonah Norgarrd, Colton Thompson, Jens Drake, Tyson Burns, Issac Janish and Gavin Scheurs; in back are Carson Lensing, Tyler Dagel, Brice Roelofs, Juhl Drake, Tyler Wichmann and Levi Schultz.

