RTR 7th grade FCCLA student hopes to thank our heroes



RTR student Ben Guida asks area residents to help him thank our heroes for their service.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



RTR seventh grader Ben Guida is looking for help from the community on his FCCLA project. He is asking area residents to help him out by picking up a note card and writing a thank you note to a variety of heroes in our country.

“My project is called ‘A Hand-Written Hello for Heroes,’” Guida revealed. “I’m having people write encouraging notes for any heroes—policemen, firemen and veterans. I’m sending them to an organization called Operation Gratitude. Then they deliver them out.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.