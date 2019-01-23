RTR art teacher and family on hold with their future



RTR Art teacher Paul Tuszynski talks about the effects of the government shutdown on his family’s future.

By Mark Wilmes

Paul and Leah Tuszynski and their family have been working steadily to make a big change in their lives, going through the process of getting ready to make their move halfway around the world…until they weren’t. Hours from having his resignation accepted at the January school board meeting, Tuszynski got an email saying the move to his new job was on hold due to the government shutdown.

“We didn’t sell all of our earthly belongings, but most of the big ones—beds, dressers, TVs, couches. Fortunately, each person still has a bed to sleep in,” Tuszynski said.

Tuszynski had been hired to teach on a naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Now, he’s unsure when it will happen…

