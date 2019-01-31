Arco FD receives funds



The Arco Fire Department raised funds on behalf of the community to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator, also known as an AED. The AED is used to deliver a shock to an individual’s heart in an emergency situation. Donations were received from the Arco Community Chest, Lyon-Lincoln Electric’s Operation Round Up, Integrated Power Services, community members and local clubs. Arco Fire Chief Jay Blegen said hands-on training will be offered to the community in the use of it and the AED will be placed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco. Pictured above, left to right, are Scott Johnson, President of the Arco Sportsmen’s Club, and on the right Matt Eickhoff, Vice-President of the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club. They are presenting $300 checks to firefighter Garrett Petersen, accepting on behalf of the Arco Fire Department.

