Gymnasts second at Deuel Invite



Redhawk gymnasts place second at Deuel Invitational with a score of 134.25. Pictured left to right are Sadie Johnson, Cora Hofer, Sophie Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Katie Ekema, and Brynn Peterson.

By Redhawks

Sportswriters

Seven teams includ­ing Britton-Hecla, Cham­berlain, Deuel, Estelline- Hendricks, Harrisburg, Milbank and Sisseton were on hand in Clear Lake, South Dakota on Jan. 26 at the Deuel Gym­nastics Invitational. Host Deuel claimed the team title with an impressive 145.05. The Redhawks wrapped up their regular season finishing second scoring 134.25, followed by Milbank (130.75) in third place.

“I was really pleased with how we performed today,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “This was our third meet in five days, but the girls had fun and per­formed with confidence!”…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Kaitlyn Althoff, daughter of Nathan and Carrie Althoff, was recognized on Senior Night at her last meet in the Barn. Althoff started gymnastics in seventh grade and has competed for the Grizzlies and Redhawks for five seasons.