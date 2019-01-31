Knights teams earn a split with RCW Jaguars in conference play



Payton Hess puts up a shot in the lane during Friday’s home game against Renville County West.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR basketball teams played the RCW Jag­uars in Tyler last Friday and earned a split of the doubleheader. The girls of RTR won their game by a score of 79 to 39 while the boys lost their game by a score of 72 to 63…

The RTR boys and the RCW Jaguars had a real battle in their game. It was close throughout the first three quarters of the game. The Knights had a 21-15 lead after nine min­utes of play only to see the Jaguars score 21 points during the second nine minutes while the Knights had the 15 points. Yes, the score was deadlocked at intermission at 36…

Madison Muenchow puts up a shot in the lane during last week’s win for the girls over RCW.