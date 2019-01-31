Middle school teams roll in Dairy Classic games



The RTR boys were 2019 Russell Dairy Classic champions last Saturday at the middle school. Pictured in front are Teagan Wieme, Xavier Koening, Chase Christensen, Trevor Pape, Camden Hansen and Skylar Martinez. In back are Tucker Haroldson, Hayden Gravley, Matt Weber, Aiden Wichmann and Cody Wichmann.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 36th annual Dairy Classic saw the RTR girls and boys from the eighth grade both win two games to capture the champion­ships in the same year for the first time since 2001.

There were three teams playing in the tournament this year, RTR, Minneota and Adrian. These three teams played a round-rob­in format to determine the champions.

The RTR eighth grade girls beat the Minneota Vi­kings and the Adrian Drag­ons by scores of 40-25 and 39-22, respectively…

The RTR boys used 11 players rather equally to beat the Vikings and Drag­ons by scores of 40-18 and 51-21….

The RTR girls were also 2019 Russell Dairy Classic champions last Saturday at the middle school. In front are Morgan Brust, Whitney Bruns, Ella Hesse and Kyah Ellefson. In back are Ainsley Novak, Rylie Serreyn, Lexi Schreurs, Halle Gravley, Emilea Thooft and Maddison Lawrence.