RTR teams split two games
January 31, 2019
Carter Hansen is pictured with Head Coach Ted Kern after his 1,000th career point was scored last week against MACCRAY.
Carter Hansen reaches magic 1,000 mark
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys and girls traveled to Clara City last Tuesday to battle the MACCRAY Wolverines in a Camden Conference doubleheader. The RTR boys stretched their winning streak to seven games as they came away with a 83-67 victory while the RTR girls lost by a margin of three points, 39 to 36.
In the process of winning their game, Carter Hansen picked up his 1,000th point of his high school career. Yes, he did it in a big way in this game.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.