RTR teams split two games



Carter Hansen is pictured with Head Coach Ted Kern after his 1,000th career point was scored last week against MACCRAY.

Carter Hansen reaches magic 1,000 mark

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys and girls traveled to Clara City last Tuesday to battle the MACCRAY Wolverines in a Camden Conference dou­bleheader. The RTR boys stretched their winning streak to seven games as they came away with a 83-67 victory while the RTR girls lost by a margin of three points, 39 to 36.

In the process of winning their game, Carter Han­sen picked up his 1,000th point of his high school ca­reer. Yes, he did it in a big way in this game.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.