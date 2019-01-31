Six free throw shooters advance to regional



KC District Free Throw Winners: Avery Schreurs, Ramsey Carr, Ally Nelson, Aiden Wichmann, Lexi Schreurs, Hayden Gravely.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The district competition of the Knights of Columbus free throw championships were held in Slayton last Sunday. Six of the 13 par­ticipants that went to this level of competition will advance to regional com­petition in early March. There were two shooters in all the age levels at Slay­ton.

Ramsey Carr, represent­ing the boys in the 10-year-old bracket, made 16 of 25 free throws to advance. Ramsey was one happy camper after his round of shooting.

