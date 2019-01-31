Tribute picks up award for sports photography



From left: Minnesota Newspaper Association President Mike Dalton, Tyler Tribute Editor Mark Wilmes and Buffalo Ridge Newspapers Publisher Chuck Hunt at last week’s MNA convention. Wilmes received a first place award for Best Sports Photo at last Thursday’s MNA Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet in at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

The annual Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) convention was held last week at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. Tribute editor Mark Wilmes picked up a first place award for Best Sports Photo at Thursday evening’s Better Newspaper Contest awards banquet. The photo was taken at the boys’ state basketball tournament in March immediately after a foul on RTR’s Carter Hansen sealed the win for the state champion Knights. (Photo is shown on page 11 of this week’s Tribute.)

