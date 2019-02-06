Avera Tyler gives FY2018 status report to council



Avera Regional President Mary Maertens and Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson gave their annual update to the Tyler City Council Monday evening.

By Mark Wilmes

Members of the Tyler City Council were given a report on Avera Tyler from Avera Regional President Mary Maertens and Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson at Monday’s regular monthly meeting. “Things have been fairly stable over the past year,” Anderson told the council. “We did have one change in providers. Marcia Kells gave her resignation right toward the end of the year. We were able to quickly replace her with Amanda Beer. She started with us on January 1st.”

