Injunction against RTR district dropped
February 6, 2019
The temporary injunction filed against the RTR School District has been dropped. The following statement has been issued by RTR Superintendent David Marlette:
RTR SUPT. STATEMENT ON LAWSUIT PROCEEDINGS:
As the community is already aware, the School District was served with a summons and complaint in a declaratory judgment action on Jan. 17, 2019. The plaintiffs in that action sought a temporary injunction to prevent the School District from conducting the upcoming special election from taking place. The School District opposed the motion, and a hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6, 2019…
