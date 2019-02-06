Lady Knights lose close affair against Tigers, 76-74

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Springfield last Thurs­day to battle the Tigers in non-conference action. The Tigers are considered to be the top team in their section. After trailing at the break by a score of 47- 34, the Lady Knights made a game of it the second half to only lose by two points.

Coach Krause had these things to say about the game. “When you score 74 points you should win the game. Our defense was not that good in this one. At some point of a game we have to consider to get some stops. Yes, we had a long break without any practices, but defense should always be there when we need it. Hope­fully, our kids learn from this game.”

