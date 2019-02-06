Lady Knights win exciting battle with Lancers, 72-68
February 6, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls played the Canby Lancers last Saturday in Canby and at the end the Lady Knights made enough free throws to pull out a rather interesting 72-68 victory. It was a rather ugly win for the team, as both teams made many mistakes during the action.
Kaleigh Carr scored five points early in the contest to give the Knights a lead of four points…
