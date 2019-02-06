Redhawk gymnasts advance to State



Brynn Peterson of Ruthton performs her floor routine at the Region 1 Gymnastics Meet. Peterson set a personal record in the event, scoring an 8.3, which earned her a trip to the South Dakota State Gymnastics Meet.

By Redhawks

Sportswriters

The Estelline-Hendricks Gymnastics Team finished second in the Region 1 Gymnastics Meet held in Britton, South Dakota on Jan. 31. The Redhawks scored 136.5 to earn a trip to the State Tournament, which will be held in Brookings, South Dakota, Feb. 8-9 at the Swiftel Center.

Deuel claimed the meet title (144.35), followed by Estelline-Hendricks and Madison (135.95) to earn the automatic trips to State…

