RTR Knights run over Flying Dutchmen 79 to 42
February 6, 2019
Tucker Baune battles an Edgerton player for a rebound during Thursday’s home game.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights and the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen battled in basketball last Thursday in Tyler. Neither team had practiced for five days because of weather conditions. It did not seem to bother the Knight boys as they rolled to an impressive win.
The Knights, with the Hansen lads scoring all seven points, jumped to a quick 7-0 advantage…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.