Six in a row for RTR



RTR One-Act students are pictured with their first place Section 3A trophy after Saturday’s win. From left to right in front are Seth Davis, Sara Peterson, Garret Riesdorfer, Graham Petersen, Emily Kern, Emma Gunnare and Andrea Escher; in the middle row are Amber Bakker, Chloe Carlson, Rion Moat, Julia Nilles, Jake Johnson, Kiley Griesse and Caleb Witte; and in back are Asst. Director Erick Harper, Cari Baune, Luke Johnson, Alex Duus, Brooke Burns, Dajza Gilmore, Madison Witte and Director Neil Witte.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



For the sixth straight year, the RTR entry in the one-act play competition will be headed to state competition this week after another first place finish in Redwood Falls on Saturday. Director Neil Witte’s students beat out seven other schools to earn yet another trip to St. Paul.

Saturday’s placings were as follows:

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

2. Redwood Valley

3. Pipestone

4. Morris Area

5. Renville County West

6. Chokio-Alberta

(tie) 7. BOLD/BLHS

(tie) 7. Yellow Medicine East

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.