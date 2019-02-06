Tyler men who served in WWI
February 6, 2019
By Michael Dale Thompson
According to my military research of Tyler newspaper articles on microfilm at the MN History Center’ plus tombstone or military markers pictures at findagrave.com, almost 150 Tyler men served in World War I. Of this group five men “gave all:” Marius Madsen, John T Larson, Frede Ostergaard, Tom Scanlon and Anders Christian “Chris” (A.C.) Hansen.
The first seven men sent to France were: Bernhard Beck, Einar Jorgensen, Carl E Olson, Fred Rix, Chas. Glynn, Billy Schnell and Harold Ostergaard.
