Tyler men who served in WWI

By Michael Dale Thompson

According to my mili­tary research of Tyler newspaper articles on mi­crofilm at the MN History Center’ plus tombstone or military markers pictures at findagrave.com, almost 150 Tyler men served in World War I. Of this group five men “gave all:” Marius Madsen, John T Larson, Frede Ostergaard, Tom Scanlon and Anders Chris­tian “Chris” (A.C.) Hansen.

The first seven men sent to France were: Bernhard Beck, Einar Jorgensen, Carl E Olson, Fred Rix, Chas. Glynn, Billy Schnell and Harold Ostergaard.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.