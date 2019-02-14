Newly built Danebod Lodge up and running now

The annual meeting of Danebod Lutheran Church was held Sunday, Feb. 3. At that meeting, the new building at Danebod was given the name Danebod Lodge. Many names had been suggested over the course of the past several months, with the congre­gation voting from a list of five names. Danebod Lodge was the name de­cided upon by the congre­gation. The name hope­fully explains what this building is about. It is not a motel. It is a building with a pastor’s office, sleeping and meeting rooms, and a sitting room with a kitch­enette…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.