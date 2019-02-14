Newly built Danebod Lodge up and running now
February 14, 2019
The annual meeting of Danebod Lutheran Church was held Sunday, Feb. 3. At that meeting, the new building at Danebod was given the name Danebod Lodge. Many names had been suggested over the course of the past several months, with the congregation voting from a list of five names. Danebod Lodge was the name decided upon by the congregation. The name hopefully explains what this building is about. It is not a motel. It is a building with a pastor’s office, sleeping and meeting rooms, and a sitting room with a kitchenette…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |