Being the hands and feet of Jesus with her dental talent

February 14, 2019

Stefanie Slegers of Lake Benton, pictured holding one of the children she helped, recently returned from a mission trip to Guatemala where she and a team of medical personnel provided free dental care. Slegers works with Dr. Wilmes at Tyler Family Dental.

By Shelly Finzen 
In America, dental care is taken for granted. Accord­ing to the Center for Disease Control’s 2016 report, 84.6 percent of children between 2 and 17-year-old have had a dental checkup within the last 12 months. Furthermore, more than 64 percent of adults have had a dental visit in the last year. The same cannot be said for those living in less fortu­nate countries, especially in Guatemala, where most rural residents have never seen a dentist. Lake Benton resident Stefanie Slegers, a dental hy­gienist who works at Tyler Family Dental, recently joined a group of nine other Minneso­tans to change that statistic.

