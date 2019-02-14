Gymnasts bring home honors



Brynn Peterson is pictured on the floor exercise at the State Gymnastics Meet held this weekend in Brookings, South Dakota. Peterson scored 7.9 points on her floor routine.

By Redhawks

Sportswriters



The Estelline-Hendricks Gymnastics Team competed in the Individual Day of the South Dakota Girls Gymnastics State Meet held in Brookings, South Dakota on Feb. 9. The Redhawks qualified six athletes in the individual competition with Katie Ekema, Cora Hofer, Sadie Johnson and Sophie Johnson participating in the all-around. Kaylee Johnson qualified on the balance beam and Brynn Peterson participated in the floor exercise…

Katie Ekema performs her beam routine during the Individual Competition of the State Gymnastics Meet in Brookings, South Dakota. Ekema placed 10th on the balance beam with a score of 8.8. Ekema also placed 10th on vault (8.8), 13th on bars (8.05) and 14th in the all-around (33.75).