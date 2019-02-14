Knights fight hard, but lose exciting one to SWC, 74-71

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys played the SWC Eagles this past Mon­day. Both teams had about the same record, with both teams having four losses. The Eagles hit 12 bombs in the game that made the difference at the end.

The Knights had the hot hand the first nine minutes of play as they would lead by a score of 23-11. Carter Hansen had 10 of those points while Cooper Han­sen added six points.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.