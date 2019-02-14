Knights handle LQPV 72-48

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys travel to LQPV last Saturday to bat­tle the Eagles in a make-up conference tilt. The Eagles were leading the north half of the conference go­ing into this game. They had lost only one game at home all year. The Knights probably played one of their best games of the year in this one.

Payton Hess hit two bombs while Brett Kelley had one long-range bul­let to lead the team to an 18 to 14 advantage after nine minutes of action…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.