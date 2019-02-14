Knights roll to big conference win over Lancers

By Jim Kopel

It was another week of hardly any practices or games because of 3W— Wild Winter Weather. It didn’t seem to make any difference to the RTR boys as they would win another conference game with the Canby Lancers being the victim. The final score was 78-47.

The game started with the Knights red hot. Steals by Cooper Hansen led to easy buckets. He would have four of them the first nine minutes of the game…

