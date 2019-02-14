Lincoln County will sponsor the City of Tyler in a local street project



Rick Drietz was introduced as the new Maintenance Supervisor for the Lincoln County offices and grounds at the Feb. 5 meeting of the Lincoln County Commissioners.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

At the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Feb. 5 meeting, a public hearing concerning citizen partici­pation in the Small Cities Grant Program for rental properties located in Tyler and Lake Benton was held. DSI representative Teresa Schreurs spoke during the hearing. “Lincoln County is seeking $595,937 through the Small Cities Develop­ment program to assist rental property owners with rehabilitation fund­ing for health and safety issues, energy efficiency, accessibility and lead-based paint hazards in the cities of Tyler and Lake Benton,” Schreurs said. If the funding is awarded, the project will include five single-family units, six duplexes and 36 multi-family units. If the grant is awarded, projects will be able to begin in January and February 2020. There were no members of the public present at the meet­ing to comment. The board approved a resolution to submit the final applica­tion for the grant.

