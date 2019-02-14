Speech team opens season



The RTR Speech Team is pictured after their first meet of the season, held Saturday, Feb. 9 at Minneota High School. From left to right in front are Julia Nilles (honorable mention in Discussion), Caleb Witte, Madison Witte and Dajza Gilmore (third in Duo), Grace Klumper, and Andrea Escher (honorable mention in Drama); in back are Taryn Bedow (fourth in Poetry), Jacob Johnson, Brooke Burns, Emily Alexander, Lily Klumper, Madysen Davis, Brenna Alexander, Caleb Harper (fifth in Great Speeches) and Katelynn Behnke.

