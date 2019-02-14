THS graduate has spent 32 years on the basketball court



Tyler native Kevin DeBoer working in his 32nd year of officiating high school basketball.

By Mark Wilmes

Tyler native Kevin DeBoer is one of those fortunate people who have spent most of his life doing a job he loves. He loves sports, specifically basketball and football, and spends his days selling sporting goods. For most of the year, however, his day doesn’t end there. For the past 32 years DeBoer has donned stripes and officiated basketball games. The last 30 of those years he has also ref­ereed football games.

DeBoer was among the last Tyler High School graduates in 1981, and it was as a Tyler Dane he grew to love the game.

