Breakdown Sports featured players



RTR Knights softball players Cora Alderson (left) and Kylea Baartman were recently selected by the Breakdown Sports staff to be among their featured players in the 2019 Minnesota High School Softball guidebook. The girls were part of a select group of players from all over Minnesota, representing different geographic areas and grades who have been selected for the honor. Breakdown has a panel that consists of members all across Minnesota. At the conclusion of the season, the staff submits its picks of players worthy to be considered among the best in the state and from that list, a group of finalists are selected for this honor.

Filed under School, Sports