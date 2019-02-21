Celebration of Music participants



Fourteen RTR Middle School students have been chosen to participate in the 2019 Celebration of Music Festival on Wednesday, March 6 at the Brandon Valley Performing Arts Center. Honor Band students are, from left to right in front, are Ainsley Novak, Alex Nilles, Kylie Kerkaert, Colton Appel, Ben Guida and Hannah Wendland. Not pictured is Eryn Kraft. Pictured in back are Honor Choir students Ellie Frahm, Lexi Schreurs, Camden Hansen, Melissa Barber, Ava Schoenfeld, Joe Dagel and Katelyn Welgraven.

