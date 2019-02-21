Facilities improvement project vote says yes

By Mark Wilmes

The green light was given by voters of the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District to proceed with plans to build a new school in Tyler and cover the cost of demolition of buildings in Russell and Ruthton if needed, at a cost of $35 million.

In Russell a total of 472 voters turned out, with results: Yes-275 (58.26%) and No-197 (41.74%).

In Tyler a total of 545 voters were on hand, with results: Yes-482 (88.44%) and No-63 (11.56%).

In Ruthton a total of 543 voters turned out, with results: Yes-228 (41.99%) and No-315 (58.01%).

District-wide a total of 1,560 voters turned out with results: Yes-985 (63.14%) and No-575 (36.86%).

