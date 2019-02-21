Lady Knights fall to Lakers by score of 55 to 45
February 21, 2019
Photo courtesy of RTR Yearbook staff
Kalleigh Carr drives the ball around a Lakeview player during Saturday evening’s game against the Lakers.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights of RTR continued their late-season shooting slump as they would fall to the Lakeview Lakers by a score of 55-45. The Lady Knights had some great chances to put pressure on the Lakers late in the game by converting on some bunnies to take a lead, but those bunnies could have just as well been 25-foot shots.
The Knights had an early lead at 7-4 when the Lakers scored 11 of the next 15 points to take their own advantage…
