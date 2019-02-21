Lady Knights fall to Panthers by a score of 57-42 in Tyler



The RTR Girls Basketball Team honored parents and seniors Friday evening, Feb. 15. Seniors and parents pictured above, left to right, are Student Manager Jared Christensen with mom Cathy, Madison Muenchow with parents Lisa and David, Jonni Biren with parents Carol and John, and Brooke Thomsen with parents Tanya and John.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls held their Parents’ Night and Senior Night last Friday in Tyler. However, the action on the floor by the Lady Knights was not something to get that thrilled about. The team fell into a deficit of five points to start the game and could never catch up after that.

Kalleigh Carr tried to keep the game close by scoring the first seven points for the Lady Knights. A basket by Maddy Muen­chow made the score 13-9 for the visiting TMB Pan­thers after nine minutes of play…

