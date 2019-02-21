Pluto Boes Legal is the new kid on the block in Lake Benton



Pluto Boes Legal held an open house on Friday, Feb. 15 to meet the community. The law firm is now headquartered in Lake Benton on Center Street, north of the Prairie Rose Gallery. Attorney Callyn Bedker and Attorney Melanie Boes, in front, and Legal Assistant Amy Robinson and Paralegal Traci Sherman, in back, were on hand to welcome their guests.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



There’s a new kid on the block in Lake Benton. Pluto Boes Legal recently moved their main office from Tyler to Center Street. On Friday, Feb. 15, the firm hosted an open house for the community to meet them and learn more about the services they provide.

According to attorney Callyn Bedker, the firm is owned by principal attorney Melanie Boes. They work primarily in the areas of guardianship and conservatorship, medical assistance planning, estate planning and business and farm succession planning…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.